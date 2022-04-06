Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.12. 16,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 74,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$141.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.24.

In related news, Director Cesar Gonzalez bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,645. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $99,906 over the last 90 days.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

