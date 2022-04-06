Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,550 Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 322,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,112. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $206.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

