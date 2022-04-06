ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.66. 15,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 82,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABVC BioPharma by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

