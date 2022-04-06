Talanx (ETR:TLX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €39.74 ($43.67) and last traded at €39.76 ($43.69). 42,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.42 ($44.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.43 and a 200 day moving average of €40.54.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

