Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Shares Up 4.3%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.57 and last traded at C$6.57. 3,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$918.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.82.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

