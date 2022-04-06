iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Down 1.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.35 and last traded at $34.42. 235,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 687,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,729,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.