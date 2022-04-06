Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 47,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 309,572 shares of company stock worth $1,048,375. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 76,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,388. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a PE ratio of -427.00 and a beta of 2.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

