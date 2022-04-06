MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) vs. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Head-To-Head Survey

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 10 5 0 2.25

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $13.04, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 31.70% 13.24% 1.19% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8.01% 4.29% 0.21%

Volatility and Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.30 $69.49 million $4.37 7.36 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $36.51 billion 0.72 $2.90 billion $1.33 9.62

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal, and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, and financial planning and custodial services, as well as investment-related services, including securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempted, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division. The Investment Bank segment consists of origination and advisory businesses as well as fixed income currency sales and trading. The Private Bank segment comprises the Private Bank Germany, private and commercial business international, and wealth management business units. The Asset Management segment provides investment solutions to individual investors and institutions through the DWS brand. The Capital Release Unit segment covers the equities sales and trading business. The Corporate and Other segment includes revenues, costs, and resources that are held centrally. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrück on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

