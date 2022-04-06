Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Ciena reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. 1,006,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,969. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

