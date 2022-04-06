TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 4,786,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,693,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Get TDH alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETZ. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TDH during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TDH during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TDH during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TDH during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.