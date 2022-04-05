Keene & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 939 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $10.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.08. The firm has a market cap of $216.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

