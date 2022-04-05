Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT at $29.67

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,347 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aemetis by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aemetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 66.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 278,356 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,615. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

