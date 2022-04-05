Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

KLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,723. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

