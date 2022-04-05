Analysts Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $14.03

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 28,010,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,238,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

