Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,110 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 287,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 1.08. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

