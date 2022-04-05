Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $265.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.38 million to $266.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 203,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 72,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 334,422 shares of company stock valued at $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares valued at $31,956. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 549,820 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,253 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

