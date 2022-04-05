Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.15. 364,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,855. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.