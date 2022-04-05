Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to report sales of $37.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.46 million to $37.70 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $155.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $159.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $173.41 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $425.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.