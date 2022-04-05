Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZRSEF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF remained flat at $$139.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $425.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.97.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

