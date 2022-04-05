Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

FOR traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 115,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,700. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $815.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90. Forestar Group has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.60 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

