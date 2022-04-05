GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NYSE GMS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 241,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. GMS has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.97.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 72,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,615 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GMS by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in GMS by 41.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

