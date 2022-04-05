Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

FNCH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 38,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,768. The stock has a market cap of $233.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 739,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.