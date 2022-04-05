First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $971.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $13.49 on Tuesday, reaching $644.99. 138,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,447. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $641.30 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $739.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

