Donut Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $291,921.97 and $3,519.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00047311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.19 or 0.07373707 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,248.41 or 1.00098922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053920 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

