Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Freshworks stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

