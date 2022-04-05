-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Lion Electric reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 75.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEV. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

NYSE:LEV traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 412,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.73. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

