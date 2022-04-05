Semux Market Cap Achieves $91,943.17 (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded 1,448.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 1,427.6% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $91,943.17 and $4.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00256229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007934 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005915 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005241 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002142 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.