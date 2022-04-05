Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Target Price at $134.33

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.18. 569,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.