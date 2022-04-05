Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Target Price at $134.33

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.33.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
CBOE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.18. 569,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $139.00.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
