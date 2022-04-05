Keene & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Organon & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after buying an additional 2,468,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

