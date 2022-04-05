Raze Network (RAZE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.05 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $595,331.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.05 or 0.07376587 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,364.67 or 1.00099256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00054316 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

