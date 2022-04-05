Master Contract Token Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $413,628.55 and approximately $28,426.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.17 or 0.07401130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040715 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

