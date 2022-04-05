Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce $142.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.09 million. Civeo reported sales of $125.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $610.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $614.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $614.67 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $110,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,140 shares of company stock worth $2,298,581 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,030 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 27,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $332.17 million, a P/E ratio of -156.93, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.28. Civeo has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

