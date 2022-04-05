Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to announce $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 682,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.