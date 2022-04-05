$735.27 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $735.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $751.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.30 million. Primerica reported sales of $636.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.57.

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.31. The stock had a trading volume of 175,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,989. Primerica has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.