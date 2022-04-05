Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

PBH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 234,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,297. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,754,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

