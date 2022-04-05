56,735 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after buying an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after buying an additional 410,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after buying an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 7,868,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

