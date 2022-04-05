$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of SEE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 552,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,460. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

