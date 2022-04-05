Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,503. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

