Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.78. 142,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,951. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

