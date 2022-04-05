Pangolin Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.20 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $20.20 million and $1.71 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.31 or 0.07380925 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.58 or 0.99841968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00054288 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,454,779 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

