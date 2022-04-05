OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0435 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $543,651.01 and approximately $67,077.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.31 or 0.07380925 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.58 or 0.99841968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00054288 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

