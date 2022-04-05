M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $2.01. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $2,546,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 946,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,778. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

