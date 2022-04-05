32,767 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. Chevron makes up about 3.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Chevron stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.36. 9,514,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,511,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $318.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

