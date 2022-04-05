BitCore Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.37 million and $103,943.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,283.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.40 or 0.07398781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00265101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.00790337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00095361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.19 or 0.00484046 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00372536 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

