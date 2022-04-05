Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.60. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAWS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAWS stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 10,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

