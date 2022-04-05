Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Alpana Wegner Sells 5,811 Shares

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alpana Wegner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 28 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $305.20.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 113,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,421. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,091,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.