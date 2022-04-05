John F. Mccool Sells 1,328 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANET stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.07. 1,724,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,028. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

