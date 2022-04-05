Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,397.20 and a beta of 1.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.34 and its 200-day moving average is $258.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Workday by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

