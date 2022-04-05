Robert Alvarez Sells 50,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82.

BIGC traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $2,796,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

