Edward S. Lampert Sells 55,358 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AN stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.94. 1,529,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

